Auto repair shop burns in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Firefighters responded to a fire at an auto repair shop Friday evening.

The fire was at a shop on Loveless Road between Charity Lane and Alex Lane.

Madison County deputies on the scene said the shop was heavily damaged.

One person was in the hospital with burns and their condition was unknown.

Another person received minor injuries.

Loveless Road was blocked while firefighters worked on the scene.