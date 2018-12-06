× Three charged with stealing vehicles in Decatur, selling them to scrap yard

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged three people with stealing vehicles in the city last month and taking them to a Lawrence County salvage yard.

David Eugene Redmon, 45, Christina Marie Jones, 38, and David Chad Cheeks, 42, were arrested Wednesday, according to Decatur police. Redmon faces five counts of first-degree theft and one count of third-degree burglary. Jones was charged with two counts of first-degree theft, and Cheeks was charges with one.

Decatur police said the three stole five vehicles between Nov. 7-20 in the city. The vehicles were taken to Kirby’s Auto Parts in Trinity, they said. The owner of the salvage yard, Freeman Kirby, was arrested by Lawrence County deputies earlier in the week and charged with three counts of receiving stolen property.

Police said they were able to recover four of the five vehicles.

Redmon’s bond was set at $27,500. Jones’s bond was set at $10,000, and Cheeks had bond set at $5,000.