Students raise money for pediatric cancer research

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The holidays are a time for giving back and some local high school students did just that Wednesday. They used some friendly competition between students and teachers to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Sparkman High School students and teachers took to the volleyball court for sport and service.

“We’re not really competing for us today, we’re competing for a cure for pediatric cancer,” said Caroline Moody, a senior and president of the Health Occupations Students of America club. “Which I think, once we got that in people’s minds I think they were really willing to help and support.”

The school is raising money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“Cancer impacts so many lives that everyone wants to take part somehow,” said Kylah Thomas, a senior and member of HOSA.

HOSA sold tickets to students and teachers to watch and compete in a volleyball competition.

“We kind of got to see some team bonding, that was fun. I know people were practicing after school. It was a good community event,” said Moody.

The fundraiser was an “orange-out,” for the color of pediatric cancer. Students took on one another and even two teacher teams, competing for the winner’s prize.

The students said the event is a fun way to get out of class, but more importantly to raise money for life-saving research. They sold tickets for three dollars apiece. They had hoped by their final count to have raised over a thousand dollars for pediatric cancer research and they surpassed that goal. They raised a grand total of $2,546.20 for the cause.