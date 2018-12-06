Roaches and dirty drink nozzles on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant

1802 US Highway 72 E. Athens, Alabama 35611

Score: 85

Mop water was being poured out in the parking lot.

The drink nozzles needed cleaning.

The manager said they are going to do better cleaning the nozzles and have gone over cleaning procedures with employees.

They say the family owned and friendly restaurant is still serving the same good food that's been around for the past 14 years.

All violations were corrected.

__________________________________________

Dairy Queen

1289 US Hwy 72 E, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 85

Violations:

The health inpector noted roaches.

There was a rusty ice maker.

The owner told us that pest control came out and could not find a presence of roaches but still sprayed anyway.

He said the ice maker is fairly new but they already have another on the way.

He said they work hard and are committed to a high health score.

_____________________________________

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

Five Guys

1221-A N Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 100

One look at the peanuts in a box and one whiff of burgers sizzling on the grill -- and you know where you are.

But it takes about 30 'guys and gals' to keep this Five Guys location on North Memorial Pkwy in Huntsville serving up their iconic food.

Many may already be familiar with the hot and crispy fries -- cajun style optional -- and their juicy burgers stacked with your choice of a variety of toppings.

But those toppings can also be layered on a delicious hot dog and don't forget to wash it all down with a refreshing and delightful milkshake.

They proudly display their kid critics' thoughts, and artistry, on a corkboard.

They work as a team -- yelling 'we got it' when an order comes through.

That teamwork is evident in their perfect score of 100.