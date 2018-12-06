× Men charged with robbing Athens convenience store at gunpoint

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two Athens men are charged with robbing a convenience store on Brownsferry Road Sunday.

Timothy James Lundsford, 27, and Kobi Dale Lamar Pendleton, 29, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say the men robbed B&K Grocery on Brownsferry Road at gunpoint.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators got a warrant for Lunsford’s arrest Tuesday night, and they determined Pendleton was the other suspect Wednesday. Both men were arrested at their home on Beechwood Road Wednesday night, where investigators said they found more evidence linking the men to the robbery.

Both men were booked into the Limestone County Jail. Bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.