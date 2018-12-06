Man accused of shooting at traffic taken into custody in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Traffic on Douglass Road was temporarily shut down Thursday morning after Madison County authorities took a man with a gun into custody.

Deputies responded to reports of a man shooting at passing vehicles from behind a mailbox just before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found a man with a gun and an injury to his right arm from what appeared to be glass. He was taken to the hospital to be treated. No other injuries were reported.

According to Lieutenant Donny Shaw, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, the man was having a “mental health crisis.” Authorities have not confirmed if shots were fired.

Deputies temporarily closed the intersection of Douglass Road and Jeff Road. It has since been reopened.