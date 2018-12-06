× Madison cancels Christmas parade ahead of inclement weather

MADISON, Ala. – Due to weather concerns, the Madison Christmas parade set for Saturday is now canceled. Mayor Paul Finley confirmed the decision was made in the interest of safety and security for the people attending the event.

“We realize this is a disappointment for everyone involved; however, with a 100% rain forecast we would rather err on the side of caution,” said Mayor Finley.

At this time, the parade will not be rescheduled.