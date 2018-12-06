Annual NEACA Holiday Craft Show to take place this weekend at the VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- NEACA presents the 2018 Christmas Craft Show December 7-9 at the Von Braun Center.

Since 1973, NEACA has promoted the study, appreciation, enjoyment, and preservation of original handicrafts.

The goal of our non-profit organization is to encourage craftsmen to continue and improve their crafts through workshops, meetings and craft shows. Currently, NEACA has over 100 members offering a wide range of handicrafts.

All proceeds generated by the NEACA shows are used to provide donations to Huntsville charities and 2 or 4 year scholarships for local students. Since 1973, NEACA has donated more than $1,000,000 to Huntsville area charities in addition to providing scholarships.

This year's dates and times for the NEACA Christmas Craft Show are:

Friday, December 7: 9am - 6pm

Saturday, December 8: 9am - 6pm

Sunday, December 9: 12pm - 5pm

It's all happening at the Von Braun Center's South Hall and as always it's free admission.