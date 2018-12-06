Grief support group offers fellowship to families suffering from loss during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Family Services Center Homicide Survivors Program provides support to those who have lost loved ones to violence. While this is a year-round effort, program administrators know the holidays can be especially difficult.

On December 13th, survivors are invited to the "Christmas Lights of Love Dinner" for a time of fellowship at the Family Services Center Building, 4092 Memorial Parkway SW, Suite 205.

The Homicide Survivors Program will provide the main dish and beverages. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

To learn more about the program and the Family Services Center