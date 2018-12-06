× Fyffe man indicted on dozens of child pornography charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man arrested last year on child pornography charges has been indicted on 32 counts of child pornography possession by a DeKalb County grand jury.

Brian Manning, 39, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the DeKalb County Jail after his indictment, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Manning was first arrested in September 2017. Arrest records indicate Manning had videos depicting child pornography on a Dropbox online storage account.

Manning posted a $100,000 bond and was released from the DeKalb County Jail about an hour after his booking Wednesday, jail records show.