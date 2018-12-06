Enjoy a vintage Christmas display on Summerset Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

Coby Cowles sent us this display located at 103 Summerset Lane in Huntsville. Coby says there are over 100 vintage Christmas blow molds that dance to music including snowmen, penguins, and the classic nativity scene.

The entire house is covered in lights as well.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.