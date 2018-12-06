DeKalb County authorities search for missing 14-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County authorities need the public’s help locating a missing boy from Mentone.

In a Facebook post early Thursday morning, the DeKalb County EMA said 14-year-old Andrew Morgan was last seen Wednesday around 5 p.m. at his grandmother’s house in Mentone.

Andrew is described to be 6 feet tall, weighs about 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Mentone Fire Chief Joseph Lee at 2568994027, Mentone Police Chief Brad Gregg at 2568994510 or call 911.