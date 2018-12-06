The Curtain and Lights Theatre Company presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - If you're looking for some entertainment this weekend, look no further. The Curtain and Lights Theatre Company is proudly presenting the holiday classic, 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

Based on the film by Frank Capra and the story by Peter Van Doren Stern, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will play at the chapel at First Baptist Church in Decatur on December 6th & 7th at 6:30 PM and December 8th at 2:00 PM. Parking and entry for the event is on Lafayette Street.

Tickets are $12 each and are available here. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Neighborhood Christian Center.

'It's a Wonderful Life' tells the story of George Bailey, whose dreams of adventure and escape from Bedford Falls has been quashed by family obligation and civic duty.

Bailey's guardian angel descends on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him - by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born - that his has been, after all, a wonderful life.

The cast of 22 includes: Craig Anderson as George Bailey, Nathan Johnson as Clarence Odbody, Dakota Layton as Mr. Henry Potter, Annabeth Kirby as Mary Hatch, Andrew Cagle as Uncle Billy, Emma Schroer as Aunt Tilly, Heather Anderson as Mother Bailey, Samuel Brown, Jaelyn Fink, Colton Naylor, and Karsyn Echols as the Bailey Children. Directed by Heather Anderson.

For more information about the Curtain and Lights Company, click here.