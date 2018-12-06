Contribute to a charity & treat the kids at ‘Character Wonderland’ event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Things get busy during the holidays, and we understand that sometimes it might be hard to give your time and money to charitable causes when you also have to give so much of yourself to your family and kids.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, there’s an event that can satisfy your charity itch while keeping the kids happy!

Character Wonderland is a character meet & greet benefiting Toys for Tots. Your child can make another little girl or boy’s Christmas brighter this year by donating an unopened toy– then run inside to meet an array of special guests.

Surprise appearances could be from Disney Princesses, Marvel and DC Heroes, or so many more! Enjoy the meet and greet, get photos, and snack on some cookies.

Details:

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Keller Williams office in Madison at 1593 Hughes Rd.

Entry: ONE UNOPENED toy PER child!

There will also be a raffle for four Marvel Universe LIVE! at the event.