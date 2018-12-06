Cecil Ashburn Drive closing soon for roadwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The City of Huntsville will begin critical road work on January 7 on Cecil Ashburn Drive. As a part of the Restore Our Roads project, the busy corridor will be widened from two lanes to four improve traffic flow and incorporate safety improvements.

Cecil Ashburn Drive is currently handling 17,000 trips a day. Something traffic and engineering experts say is well over the maximum capacity for a two-lane road.

It does make us close that road for 10 to 12 months and that is something that a community does not want to face, I don't want to face," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. "As a resident of that district, I don't want to face it either but its something that has to happen."

Officials do want to ensure the public that they have pulled all resources together to make this process as seamless and painless as possible, even offering the contractor incentives to finish the project on time or early.

"As we work through this we want to let the people know our plans our guidelines when we plan on shutting the road down, and when we project we will be able to reopen it," said Battle.

Since opening Cecil Ashburn Drive in 2000, there has been 800 accidents and 11 fatalities. Project organizers wanted to make sure that road safety is a top priority.

Key Project Improvements

Skid Resistant Pavement

Concrete Medians

Additional Travel Lanes

Emergency Turnaround

Drainage Improvements

New Sidewalks along Sutton Road

Double Left Turn Lanes along Old Big Cove Road

Increased Sight Distance along Corridor

8-foot paved multi-use shoulders (each direction)

Again the road will be closing completely on January 7. Two lanes will be reopened within ten months and the project is expected to be fully complete by May 2020.

Alternate Routes

Governors Drive via U.S. Hwy 431

U.S. Hwy 72 via Eastern Bypass/ Rock Cut Road

Memorial Parkway (US 231) via Hobbs Island Road