Buglers sound “Taps” to honor former President Bush

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - People around America were honoring late president George H.W. Bush this week. Buglers all over America were invited to shine up their brass to play at the exact same time to honor the former president.

Thursday wasn't a large audience for Bob Baccus at Valhalla Cemetery. Still, he didn't want to be late.

"Will you let me know when it's 4:30?" Baccus asked a fellow supporter.

Separated by several miles, Baccus was one of several buglers standing among the headstones.

"I picked this one because there are three World War I veterans buried here," John Vassar with Sounds of Remembrance said. Vassar showed up at Decatur Cemetery.

"It's something I can do for service members who've passed away," Robert Slamp with Taps for Veterans said. Slamp showed up to play at Maple Hill Cemetery.

The gathering was a message more-so about the presence than the audience, buglers were asked to pay tribute to former president George H.W. Bush.

"President Bush is the last of a generation, being a World War II veteran," Baccus said. Baccus is called on to sound "Taps" at veteran funeral services for the Sons of American Revolution.

"That's what we're doing now is providing a service," Vassar said.

With a simple nod that it was time, Baccus raised his Civil War bugle, right on cue.

He couldn't see them, but Baccus knew hundreds of fellow buglers around the country were sounding off at the same time.

"We're honoring the legacy of a great American," Baccus said.

"It meant so much more because I watched the funeral yesterday," Slamp said. "It was very touching, very moving."

As the former president heads to his final resting place, these Alabamians are letting him know he won't be forgotten.

