Alabama Youth Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is a production for the community, by the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre prides itself on not just being a dance company, but having a mission to inspire students to achieve their individual potential, perform to the highest standard, and enrich communities through dance.

You can enjoy their performance of “The Nutcracker” as a classical tale interpreted by members of our community, for members of our community. Performers say the obvious closeness of the dance company is what makes this particular show so unique!

When: Dec. 21 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 22 @ 2 & 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.