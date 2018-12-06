Alabama Youth Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ is a production for the community, by the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre prides itself on not just being a dance company, but having a mission to inspire students to achieve their individual potential, perform to the highest standard, and enrich communities through dance.
You can enjoy their performance of “The Nutcracker” as a classical tale interpreted by members of our community, for members of our community. Performers say the obvious closeness of the dance company is what makes this particular show so unique!
When: Dec. 21 @ 7 p.m., Dec. 22 @ 2 & 7 p.m., Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.
Where: Lee High School’s Main Stage Theatre
Tickets: Reserved seating, tickets available at HuntsvilleNutcracker.com or at the door before the show
The Alabama Youth Ballet is proud of their family-friendly ticket prices at $18 for adults, $14 for students/seniors/military, and $12 for under kids under 10. Parking is free.
All performers are local with one guest artist from the Ballet Palm Beach, Aaron Melendez, dancing in the role of Sugar Plum Cavalier.
This show is under the artistic direction of David Herriott and Keren Gibb Hilliard.