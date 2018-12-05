× Woman charged with using drugs while pregnant

DECATUR, Ala. – A Town Creek woman is facing criminal charges after authorities said she took drugs while pregnant.

Shonna Gail Box, 20, tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines and marijuana when she gave birth to a child Aug. 9 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Box turned herself in Tuesday on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.