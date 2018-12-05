× Virginia College campuses in Alabama to close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Virginia College campuses across the southeast are shutting down this month, including four in Alabama.

Birmingham-based Education Corporation of America said Wednesday it was closing down campuses Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, as well as dozens of other locations nationwide.

The Huntsville campus stopped enrolling students in September and was originally slated to close in June 2019.

On Wednesday Education Corporation of America, which owns the Virginia College campuses in Alabama, said they would all close this month. The company also owns dozens of other Virginia College, Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute, Ecotech Institute and Golf Academy of America campuses nationwide that will close.

The company has listed a page on its website where it says it plans to add information on requesting transcripts, contact lists and answers to students’ questions.