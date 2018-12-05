Tagovailoa, Allen win coaches SEC player of year awards

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops is the SEC coach of the year in voting by league coaches announced on Wednesday.

Texas A&M’s Braden Mann is the pick as top special teams player and Crimson Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle is freshman of the year.

Two other Alabama players also claimed awards. Hale Hentges was selected as scholar-athlete of the year, and Jonah Williams was named winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Tight end Hale Hentges is scholar athlete of the year and left tackle Jonah Williams wins the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman.

Tagovailoa is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama into the College Football Playoffs. Allen won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player.