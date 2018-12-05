Shooting leaves pregnant woman wounded, unborn baby dead, suspect in custody

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — A pregnant woman has been wounded and her unborn baby has died in a shooting at a parking lot in Pleasant Grove according to our news partners at AL.com.

They report the woman was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon after she was rushed to a hospital. The woman was five months pregnant and was shot in the stomach.

Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid says the shooting happened around noon outside a Dollar General. A 23-year-old female suspect, Ebony Jemison, has been taken into custody. Reid said the shooting followed some kind of altercation in the parking lot but police are still trying to piece together what led to the dispute.

Jemison is being held at the Pleasant Grove City Jail. According to our sister station WIAT, Jemison faces charges of murder and attempted murder.