One lane of I-565 ramp to I-65 closing Thursday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One lane of the I-565/I-65 interchange will close down temporarily Thursday for some work.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the outside lane of the flyover ramp from I-565 westbound to I-65 south will be closed from about 8:15 a.m. until noon Thursday.

Crews will be on site installing a pole, according to ALDOT.

The inside lane will be open for passenger and commercial traffic, but loads wider than 12 feet will have to use alternate routes.