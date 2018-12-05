× Officers discover illegal daycare in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Russellville Police have charged two women with operating an illegal daycare. Authorities said more than a dozen children were found staying in dangerous conditions at a home located on East Franklin Street not far from downtown.

According to Russellville police, it’s routine for School Resource Officers to verify addresses of students at Russellville schools through home visits. When they discovered the children inside, investigators and the Department of Human Resources were immediately notified. Police Chief Chris Hargett says the children ranged in age from infant to two years old. DHR took custody of the kids until their parents picked them up.

Authorities charged Eulalia Andres and Maria Tomas with 13-counts of endangering the welfare of a child and operating a daycare without a license. Investigators say the daycare was operating for close to a year. We’re told Andres was renting the home and Tomas was living there. Inside the home, police say they found one space heater to keep the daycare warm. According to investigators, the infants were left in their car seats and the toddlers were sitting on the floor.

One of the main concerns police and DHR had with the makeshift daycare, they had no contact information for the parents of the children. Andres and Tomas were released from the Russellville City Jail on bail totaling $14,000 each. Police say this investigation is ongoing.