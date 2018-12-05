× Case dismissed against former Boaz teacher charged with sexual contact with a student

BOAZ, Ala. – The Marshall County District Attorney’s office has dropped its case against a former Boaz Middle School teacher who was charged with sexual contact with a student.

The DA’s office said William Justin Beam’s teaching certificate was revoked and he agreed not to contest its revocation. Prosecutors said that was their main goal in the case, so they agreed to dismiss the charges.

“On behalf of Justin and his family, we are extremely pleased this matter is finally over,” Beam’s attorney, Shaun Malone, said in a statement. “Justin cooperated fully with this investigation from the beginning and we are glad it continued to be evaluated as it progressed. Justin looks forward to moving on from this ordeal.”

Beam, who was a math teacher and basketball coach, was indicted in April on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and having sexual contact with a student as a school employee.

Boaz City Schools chose not to renew his job at the end of the school year last year, according to Superintendent Shannon Stanley.