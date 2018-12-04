WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle holds his annual State of the City Address

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mayor Tommy Battle will deliver his annual State of the City address at a luncheon sponsored by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber on Tuesday, December 4, at noon, in the Von Braun Center North Hall. Mayor Battle will talk about the City’s economic future and his administration’s strategic plan to recruit a highly skilled millennial workforce, driven by urban development, Gig City/5G technology, innovation hubs, and quality of life options.
