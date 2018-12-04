Thieves crash cement truck into gun store and steal weapons

Lakewood, CO (KMGH) — Police are looking for a two suspects who used a cement truck to open the doors of a gun store early Tuesday morning.

Lakewood Police Det. Timmy Marquez said the department received a report of a verified alarm around 4:20 a.m. at Green Mountain Guns, 3355 South Yarrow Street, which is near S. Wadsworth Boulevard and W. Hampden Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that a cement truck had been used to remove the store’s doors, Marquez said. The truck was reported stolen out of Arvada.

The truck was left at the scene and Marquez said that may infer that the suspects had a getaway vehicle. It is unclear if any items were stolen.

Police told Denver7 that the suspects are two men wearing gloves and hoodies.

This is the third time in two years that Green Mountain Guns has been targeted.