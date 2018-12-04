× Redstone Arsenal closed Wednesday in honor of President Bush’s passing

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone Arsenal will close Wednesday to observe the National Day of Mourning in honor of the death of President George H.W. Bush.

The day will be treated as a holiday in terms of installation access, services, and Army employee leave and attendance, the Arsenal said Tuesday. Employees were told to expect guidance from their leadership regarding coding for time and attendance.

Arsenal gates will be at minimum staffing levels, meaning Gate 9 will remain open and Gate 8 on Goss Road will be open from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Exchange will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at all facilities except the Martin Road Food Express, which will be closed. Commissary will also be closed. The Links at Redstone Golf Course will be open 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Normal operations will resume Thursday.