Police Searching for Someone Who is Quite Literally Stealing Christmas

Duryea, PA (WNEP) — Police in Duryea are looking for someone who is stealing Christmas decorations. Officers said a Christmas tree, decorations, and a tree stand have all been swiped from different businesses on Main Street ahead of the community’s Christmas Stroll this weekend.

Downtown Duryea was aglow with the holiday spirit, but with less than 22 days until Christmas, the tree outside of Vinny’s Auto Sales was stolen.

The employee at Vinny’s Auto Sales didn’t want to give his name but said he was disheartened to find his tree missing on Friday.

“People maybe they don’t have the money to buy one. It’s OK. I’m going to buy another one,” he said.

Police said decorations from the tree at the Uni-Mart just down the street were also swiped. The tree base and sandbags were taken from the Polish Falcon, too.

Komensky’s Market also had a holiday display outside. Employees were outraged about the nearby thefts.

“Who would do something like that? They’re like Grinches. Why ruin Christmas for children?” Chelsea Zongilla from Komensky’s Market said.

The Christmas Stroll Committee donates these trees to businesses along Main Street in Duryea. People said it’s sad someone would try to take away some of that holiday cheer.

“If you need some help, there’s people out there who can get you a tree. It’s not really in the spirit of Christmas,” Chris Hampel of Family Perscription Counter said.

Businesses in downtown Duryea spent several days decorating. Now, some are taking displays indoors at night.

“I have two little ones myself, and I would hate for somebody to ruin their Christmas like that,” Zongilla said.

Officers said they don’t have surveillance video of the thefts. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Duryea police.

The Christmas Stroll in Downtown is still scheduled for this Saturday, December 8, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.