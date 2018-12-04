NWS confirms 2 weekend tornadoes in Alabama

The emergency management director for Dothan and Houston County, Chris Judah, says a weak twister hit Dothan early Sunday.

Judah tells the Dothan Eagle the tornado was either an EF-0 or EF-1. The storm splintered trees and caused damage to several homes.

Elsewhere in the area, storms twisted awnings at Wicksburg High School and caused minor damage at Houston County High School.

Forecasters say another weak tornado classified as an EF-0 struck near Marion in Perry County on Sunday afternoon. The storm damaged trees, buildings and vehicles.

No injuries were reported in either tornado.