× New information on Tuscumbia standoff

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Tuscumbia Police were tight-lipped Tuesday about the investigation into a Monday standoff that turned fatal. But we’re learning more about the home and who lived there.

By 11:00 a.m., smoke and flames were shooting through the roof of a home on Riverview Drive.

Tuscumbia Police say they were conducting surveillance on the home – trying to catch a man with arrest warrants.

When confronted by officers outside, they said the man darted back into the house.

An hour and a half later, the home was ablaze – and the man died inside.

Police Chief Tony Logan said the man was a person of interest in a major crime in Tuscumbia.

“That’s one of the reasons we had been doing some surveillance on the residence and we actually located him,” he said. “This is not his physical address that he gives, but we do know he has been staying here.”

Nearly three months ago, we featured a story on the death of Gillus Carter. In mid-August, the Tuscumbia man was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Highway 72. He died in early September.

Carter’s family says this was the home he shared with his wife, two step-children, and a biological child.

Tuscumbia Police would not confirm nor deny whether there is a tie between Monday’s standoff and Gillus Carter’s death.

We do know the man police were targeting had moved into the home about five weeks ago with Carter’s wife.

The body of the man found inside the home has been taken to state forensics to help with identification.