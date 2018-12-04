× Madison City Schools lock doors as police search for woman

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Schools locked their doors as police searched in the city for a woman who walked away from Bradford Health Services.

Police said the woman is white and in her 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with red hair. She left the facility wearing a black and red flannel jacket, blue jeans and no shoes, police said.

A Madison City Schools spokesman said the “lock-out” at the city’s schools was a precautionary measure.