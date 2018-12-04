Local small businesses may be affected by USPS closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The US Postal Service will close Wednesday in honor of the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

While that may not seem like a big deal to those who aren't expecting any mail, it matters to a number of local businesses and customers expecting holiday goods.

Piper and Leaf Artisan Tea Company ships out lots of orders each day through the postal service.

They said they hope their customers can be understanding.

"With the postal service being closed tomorrow, it will affect our business a little bit in that our packages will not arrive on time as we had planned," said Jan Holden, wholesale specialist at Piper and Leaf. "However, with it being a holiday in remembrance of President Bush, we want to honor him and we feel like our clients and customers will understand that."

Piper and Leaf said customer service is a big part of their customers remaining loyal.

And although Piper and Leaf said they don't expect the USPS closure to drastically affect business, they said they've maintained communication with customers.

While the tea company will remain open on the National Day of Mourning, they want to remind customers that there may be delays in shipments because after all, they can't drop packages off at a closed post office.

"Most of the time, because of the loyalty of our customers, they understand," said Holden. "They love our tea and they're willing to wait for it."