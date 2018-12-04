‘Don’t be a victim:’ Huntsville Utilities warns of large uptick in scam calls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – $1,000 – that’s how much one Huntsville Utilities customer was scammed out of today. The utility company says they have received more alerts about scam calls today than they’ve seen in years and they don’t want you to become a victim.

Huntsville Utilities reminds customers they will never call and threaten customers with imminent disconnection. They also do not demand payment with prepaid gift or debit cards.

The utility company also warns not to trust your caller ID. The number can be spoofed. They want anyone with doubts about a phone call to hang up and call Huntsville Utilities directly. Their phone number is 256-535-1200.

In addition to the victim who lost $1,000, Huntsville Utilities says another person was in route to purchase prepaid cards. Thankfully, that person decided to check with Huntsville Utilities before completing the transaction.