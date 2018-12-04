× Deputies say online threat at Brooks High School isn’t credible

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Brooks High School started the day on a soft lockdown after a student found an online post that mentioned a threat against the school.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said a student saw a social media post around 7:15 a.m. that mentioned a threat against the school, but that the post was actually a retweet from a post in New Mexico back in February.

There was no credible threat, deputies said, but the school was placed in a soft lockdown, meaning students can still move around inside the building.