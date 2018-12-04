Today’s giveaway is sponsored by The Dessert Fork. Register below for your chance to win a year of desserts!
DAYS OF GIVING: Win a year of desserts from The Dessert Fork!
-
Michigan cheerleader allegedly brings pot brownies to school to win votes for Homecoming queen
-
Community comes together at annual Elks Lodge Thanksgiving lunch
-
North Dakota man pleads guilty to stealing a forklift and planning to flip Trump’s limousine
-
Rex Reynolds ‘races’ for children in NASCAR Foundation voting competition
-
Alabama vs. LSU: Who will win? Fans weigh in on the big game
-
-
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
-
Restaurants & grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
-
Melania Trump’s White House holiday decorations highlight ‘patriotism’
-
HSV Airport giving away $25,000 in travel vouchers for 50th anniversary finale
-
Here’s how your baby can be the new face of Gerber
-
-
Congressman Mo Brooks wins re-election
-
Joey Logano spoils Big Three party to win NASCAR title
-
McDonald’s changes up their apple pie, and social media isn’t happy