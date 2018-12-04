× Birmingham-based restaurant Melt opening downtown Huntsville location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new restaurant is coming to The Avenue development in downtown Huntsville.

According to a news release, Melt, a Birmingham-based restaurant, will open in the development on Jefferson Street in March 2019.

Melt’s owners describe the menu as specializing in classic comfort food with a modern twist. It features sandwiches, salads, unique appetizers and vegan and glutan-free options. Melt will be serving local beers, wine, and liquor at the Huntsville location.

Melt began as a food truck in 2012 before opening its brick-and-mortar location in Birmingham’s Avondale community in 2014.

Co-founders Harriet Despinakis and Paget Pizitiz also own Fancy’s on 5th, an oyster and burger restaurant in Avondale. Pizitz also owns Avondale speakeasy The Marble Ring.

For more information and a menu, visit the Melt website.