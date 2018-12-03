Whiskers in Wonderland: Huntsville Animal Services offering $10 dog adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees through December 15.

As part of the shelter’s Whiskers in Wonderland event, dogs weighing 40 pounds or more are only $10 to adopt.

All adoptions will have the same special package, which includes a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery, with new pet owners also receiving a free bag of dry dog food while supplies last.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Blvd and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at 256-883-3782 or visit their website or Facebook page.