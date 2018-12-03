× Tuscumbia home catches fire during standoff with suspect

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Firefighters were called to a home where police had gone to serve a warrant Monday morning.

Police went to serve an arrest warrant at a house on Riverview Drive near Locust Lane and said the situation turned into a standoff. About an hour into the standoff, smoke began coming from the home. The fire department responded to the home around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect was still in the house.

Tuscumbia police and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.