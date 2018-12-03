× Stolen cars found at salvage lot, business owner charged

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Trinity man has been arrested after authorities said they found stolen vehicles from Decatur at his salvage lot.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office stated that investigators went to Kirby’s Salvage Lot at 5979 County Road 327 in Trinity on November 28.

Investigators said they found two stolen vehicles on the lot and were told by Freeman RB Kirby Jr. that there was a third vehicle that he bought and returned to the person he bought it from. Investigators said that vehicle was also stolen.

Kirby was arrested for receiving stolen property and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $60,000 bond.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office conducted this investigation in cooperation with the Decatur Police Department.