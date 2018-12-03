× Shots fired, apartments robbed in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Police are looking for two men who they believe went on a crime spree at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Athens police said they received the first call just after 2 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 200 block of Cloverleaf Drive. A woman there told police she woke up and found two men wearing ski masks in her apartment.

One of the men held a gun to the woman’s head and asked her if she sold drugs, police said. When she told them she didn’t, the men went through her purse and phone and then left with her television.

Police said a second person called them around that time and said he had come home from work and found his apartment had been broken into and a television taken.

A third person in the building told police they had heard banging noises downstairs and found broken glass at the back door.

Several people in the parking lot area of the apartments reported that a car passed by and fired about nine shots. Police said they did not find anything that had been hit, and they weren’t sure if the shooter was firing shots at a person or just up in the air.

A work at a water treatment plant near the shooting reported to police that he heard shots going through a wooded area.

Police said anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.