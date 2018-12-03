Seven people tied to exploiting mentally unstable inmate

LIMESTONE CO. Ala, — Seven people are connected to exploiting a mentally unstable inmate over a period of several months while she was in jail.

Correctional officers at the Limestone county jail notified investigators about the exploitation after speaking with the incarcerated victim. The alleged victim believed her house and cars were broken into as well as her money drained from her bank account. Officials went to her house to investigate where they said they discovered multiple people staying in the house.

Thus far, six people have been charged and one other is wanted in connection to conspiring to take advantage of a mentally unstable inmate. Monica Gray of Athens is charged with 1st degree theft, burglary in the 3rd degree, and trafficking. Derrick Hicks is being held with charges of 1st degree theft, burglary in the 3rd degree, and illegal possession of credit/debit cards. Bethany West is charged with burglary in the 3rd degree and illegal possession of credit/debit cards but has since been released on bond. Christopher Aday and Vincent Scales are both charged with burglary in the 3rd degree but have both been released on bond. Antonio Nelson is being held in the Limestone County Jail for a trafficking charge.

Brandy Johnson of Elkmont was also wanted in connection but has since been arrested for shoplifting and drug charges by the Decatur Police Department. For more information: https://whnt.com/2018/12/03/police-arrest-shoplifting-suspect-on-drug-charges/

Over several months they allegedly burglarized the inmate’s house, drained her bank accounts, and utilized her vehicles and credit cards. Officials believe that tens of thousands of dollars, jewelry, cash, and other items were stolen from the residence although authorities have not determined the amount taken.

Additional arrests are expected.