Police arrest shoplifting suspect on drug charges

DECATUR, Ala.– What started out as a response to a shoplifting attempt quickly turned into a drug arrest.

Friday night Officers responded to the Walmart on Springs Avenue in Decatur where Brandy Johnson was in custody after a shoplifting attempt. Officials say that Johnson initially lied about her identification, date of birth, and claimed her name was Brandy Hargrove.

Upon further investigation, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia were discovered with Johnson, they said.

Johnson was arrested and booked in the Morgan County jail on charges in lieu of a $2,900 bond.