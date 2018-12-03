× Holman prison locked down after 1 inmate killed, 3 more hurt in fights

ATMORE, Ala. – One inmate died and another was critically injured Sunday evening at the Holman Correctional Facility.

Vaquerro Kinjuan Armstrong, 29, was stabbed multiple times in a fight with another inmate around 6:15 p.m. Sunday at the prison, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Armstrong died in the prison’s infirmary about 15 minutes after he was found.

Armstrong was serving 22 years for robbery out of Talladega County. Officials said they had a suspect in his death, but did not release the person’s name.

Another fight broke out around 9:30 p.m. among several inmates in another housing area, officials said. One inmate was airlifted to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was in critical condition at last check, officials said. Two other inmates were taken to the infirmary for treatment.

Officials did not release the identity of the hospitalized inmate.

Holman was locked down while investigators and an emergency response team investigated the incidents.