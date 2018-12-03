Help a little girl’s princess wish come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Christmas is often touted as being the most magical time of the year, and Make-A-Wish Alabama is determined to make sure that is true for one little girl in Huntsville this year.

Your presence at Tuesday evening's Christmas parade in downtown Huntsville can help grant her wish.

Nine-year-old Khushi has been fighting neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, for over two years. She's a designated "wish kid" and like many little girls, she's always dreamed of being a princess.

"A lot of kids, their wish is to go to Disney or trips, but her wish is to become a princess," said Lacy Fitzpatrick, a local Make-A-Wish representative. "Part of what she thought being a princess was about, was being in front of a crowd."

Khushi's wish is coming true, and she gets to be a princess for a day by riding in the Christmas parade in a royal horse-drawn carriage.

She's already got her dress and it's been customized to her liking.

"She wanted diamonds added," Fitzpatrick said. "She loves Elsa, so we wanted to tie in like a snow princess type thing, her belt is like an ice blue."

Here's how you can help: Be there along the parade route. Make signs expressing support for Princess Khushi and wave them high so she can see them. Call out to her as she passes by in her horse-drawn carriage and show her how much her kingdom cares for her.

"For wishes like this, it's important for the community to get behind it, and just to really make her feel special," Fitzpatrick said.

Let's all be there at 6 p.m. to cheer her on.