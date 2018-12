× Decatur police investigating weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Robert Shepherd, 18, was shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m.Saturday near the intersection of Betty Street and Corrine Avenue SW, police said. Shepherd is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660.