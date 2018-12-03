× Auburn OC Chip Lindsey will not return in 2019

The Auburn Tigers will need to look for a new offensive coordinator in the off-season.

Our news partner AL.com reports Chip Lindsey will not return as the Tigers offensive coordinator in 2019 and is expected to land another job in the future, per sources.

Lindsey has reportedly interviewed for the Tennesse OC job and could potentially team up with another North Alabama native Jeremy Pruitt. Kansas has been mentioned as another possible destination for the Bob Jones High School graduate who has been with Auburn since 2017.

Lindsey played football at the University of North Alabama before transferring as a student to Alabama. He spent time as an assistant coach at Florence, Deshler, Sparkman, Springville High Schools from 1997-2004 before taking over as head coach of Colbert Heights from 2005-2006.