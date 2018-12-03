× ALEA, Hoover Police Department say they will not release any evidence, including body cam footage, in mall shooting investigation

HOOVER, Ala. – The Hoover Police Department and the City of Hoover announced Monday they will not release “critical information” at the request of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) into the Thanksgiving shooting at the Riverchase Galleria mall.

The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., and an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were wounded.

ALEA is investigating the shooting.

In a letter written to the city and the police department Saturday, ALEA urged the city and the department not to release any information or evidence that could “jeopardize” the investigation. ALEA said that includes paper documents, records, reports, written statement, electronic records, video and audio recordings and physical evidence.

Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy Thursday called for community unity in the wake of the shooting and urged Hoover officials to release video of the shooting Monday, if ALEA failed to do so.

But in today’s news release, the City of Hoover said, “Hoover officials are respecting the requests of ALEA to not release any information at the risk of compromising the justice process for everyone involved.”

So far, the Hoover Police Department confirmed one of their officers shot Bradford during the chaos of the shooting at the mall on November 22. Police said Bradford wasn’t the gunman, but he had a gun that officers saw.

U.S. Marshals arrested Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, of Bessemer, in Fairburn, Ga., around 9 a.m. November 29. He waived extradition and will be brought back to Alabama and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Brown faces a charge for the attempted murder of Brian Wilson, 18, of Birmingham. A 12-year-old girl was the other shooting victim. No one has been charged in connection with that shooting and police have not indicated who they suspect fired the shot that injured her.