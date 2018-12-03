× Accidental shooting injures Crossville man

CROSSVILLE, Ala. – Over the weekend, one man was shot in what authorities are calling an accident.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported that they were called to a shooting at a home on County Road 34 on December 1.

Upon arrival, authorities stated they found George Allen Murphy, 45, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities said Murphy was standing on the front porch of his neighbor’s house when a juvenile at the house accidentally fired a shot through the closed front door.

Murphy was still in the hospital according to authorities.