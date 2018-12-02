Tennessee Woman Begins to Walk After 14 Years in a Wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, TN - After a car crash forever changed her life, Terry Smith has new hope.

Smith was 20-years-old and on her way to a wedding at the time of the car crash.

"I knew something was wrong because I could not feel my legs or anything," Smith said.

Her vertebrae were completely shattered, she was paralyzed. After surgery and weeks of therapy, she was determined to not let the accident slow her down.

"It took me a while to get to accepting where I was cause I had so many plans for my life," Smith said,

She went back to school, moved into her own apartment, she got married and became a teacher and had two children. She says it took a long time, but after 14 years, she had accepted being in a wheelchair. That was until she heard of an alternative reflexology treatment by a man in Florida.

She said someone donated the $2,500 she needed for the treatment, and she went.

"Literally a miracle happened cause after I went within five minutes of what he did I was able to move my legs," Smith said.

She said she did the programs for five days, two hours of exercises a day. She said they worked to get her brain and her legs to connect again which is a challenge after 14 years of not using them.

"I started feeling my muscles contracting in my legs, which I never thought that would happen again. And now recently I could feel my hamstrings contracting," she said.

The man, Ken Bryant, is not a doctor - he's a massage therapist. An internet search turns up many who say he changed their lives and others who say it's a scam. But Smith has her own opinion.

"You know, I don't care what other people say. He brings hope and faith to everybody that's in our situation," said Smith.

Now she's continuing to train on an underwater treadmill, and the milestones keep coming.

"I got to stand with my son," she said. "His eight grade night, you know how the parents walk down with the kids? I got to stand by my son, and it was a dream come true."

She said her sons are the best coaches in her training. And she is excited to announce she has one more on the way. She and her husband are expecting their third child.