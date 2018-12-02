November’s Cool & Wet Weather Persists To Start December

November has come and gone, and if you felt like it was particularly cool and damp then you would be right! This last month’s average high temperature was about 57°F, a solid 6 degrees below normal. We also received almost two inches more than is normal on rainfall, ending the month with 6.27 inches in Huntsville.

We don’t see a major pattern shift in the near-term, so the start of December looks about the same. The first week of the month will be quite cool, with temperatures likely in the 40s for highs through this coming weekend. The second half of the month might not be quite so chilly though; some guidance suggests a shift to a milder pattern by the year’s end. A pattern shift accompanied by a developing El Niño could help pull in the milder air.

As for the wet weather, that could last through the rest of the year. The Climate Prediction Center puts us at a 40% chance of a wetter than average December. That would fit with the milder pattern we expect for the second half of the month too.

Medium and long range outlooks like this are not an indication of what one specific day will look like. You’ll need to check the local forecast regularly for the finer details of a forecast!